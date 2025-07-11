The new hot job in AI: forward-deployed engineers

The talk of the AI world these days has been $100 million signing bonus offers for top researchers. But there’s another job that could be just as crucial: forward-deployed engineers.

The title may sound pedestrian, but these tech company employees are responsible for turning AI breakthroughs into real-world automation, and those with the right skillset are in high demand for AI startups, according to interviews with founders.

Unlike traditional software engineers, who build products that ultimately end up being used by many different companies, forward-deployed engineers are embedded inside a single customer’s company, where they look for ways to improve business processes with new technology.

At the RAISE AI conference in Paris this week, the challenge of finding forward-deployed engineers was a big topic of discussion among founders. There are now dozens of companies making AI-powered apps and tools that can change the way firms operate, but the difference between success and failure is riding on how well and how quickly forward-deployed engineers can implement them.

AI companies that gain traction with customers in this way can then use that knowledge to improve their own products, setting up a flywheel that can give them a lead over competitors.

The concept for the role was popularized by Palantir, which played a big part in turning machine learning and data science (what we might have called AI in the past) into a mainstream practice across all industries.