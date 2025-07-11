Events Email Briefings
Growth, not debt restructuring, more important for Africa: IMF

Jul 11, 2025, 8:26am EDT
A woman counts Ethiopian birr notes.
Tiksa Negeri/File Photo/Reuters

African countries seeking to stabilize their debt levels should prioritize increasing growth, balancing public finances, and strengthening institutions, International Monetary Fund economists said in a report.

They argued that it is possible for debt stabilization efforts to prosper in Africa without restructuring debts, citing 60 such instances since 2000, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both “budgetary consolidation and real economic growth” will be key to achieving sustainable results, the authors wrote, especially for fragile countries afflicted by conflicts.

Nations including Ghana, Ethiopia, and Zambia have turned to the IMF following sovereign defaults in the last few years. But critics of the institution, such as the global nonprofit ActionAid, say that the constant focus on debt fixes through austerity measures is “eroding the foundations of public health care and education systems in Africa.”

A chart showing African countries with the highest government debt, as a percentage of GDP.
Alexander Onukwue
