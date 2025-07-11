France is investigating X over algorithm enabling ‘foreign interference’

French prosecutors have launched an investigation into X over allegations that the social media network, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, rigged its algorithms for the purpose of “foreign interference.”

The magistrate said Friday that the probe will examine whether the platform broke French law by manipulating algorithms and illegally harvesting user data. The investigation follows a January complaint accusing X of spreading “massive amounts of hateful, racist, anti-LGBT+, and homophobic political content designed to distort France’s democratic debate.”

The investigation intensifies the European Union’s ongoing clash with Musk: European leaders urged harsher action against X following its chatbot Grok’s antisemitic rants on Tuesday.