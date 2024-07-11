The most important sign that US inflation may stay down for good

Could this be a one-off fluke? Probably not, according to Sharif, who told Semafor there are at least a couple reasons to think housing inflation could stay subdued going forward.

First, the New Tenant Rent Index created by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, which tends to run ahead of the official housing inflation data by about one quarter, has been showing slowing price increases.

AD

Second, the decline in shelter inflation might not have really been as sudden as Thursday’s CPI report made it appear. Much of the change resulted from a hard dropoff in what’s known as owners’ equivalent of rent — which tracks what Americans who own their houses would theoretically have to pay to lease a similar dwelling.

That category appears to have been artificially inflated in May by data collection problems, which seem to have been worked out. Without those issues, the trend may have been smoother.

Finally, non-seasonally adjusted data also suggest that housing has been cooling for a while.“Month to month there’s going to be some choppiness, but overall we’re on a sustainable path on shelter disinflation,” Sharif said.