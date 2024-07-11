Most censored vinyl in British history auctions for record-breaking price

The most censored vinyl record in British history sold for a record-breaking price at auction. Nearly all copies of the Sex Pistols’ 1977 single God Save the Queen, which coincided with Queen Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee, were withdrawn from sale, banned by the BBC, and destroyed because it called the monarchy a “fascist regime.”

But record label employees held onto a few copies; the rare vinyl that recently sold for more than £24,000 ($31,000) was owned by a former receptionist who took a few of the singles as she packed up to leave the company.