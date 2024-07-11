Germany to remove Chinese tech giant Huawei from its 5G network

AI makes cybersecurity more vulnerable

Sources: Reuters , International Monetary Fund , CNBC

The rise of artificial intelligence has brought cybersecurity fears to a new level: AI is lowering the barrier to entry for bad actors with fewer capabilities to do harm, the UK’s spy agency told Reuters, and this could lead to more ransomware attacks — which have already doubled since the pandemic, the International Monetary Fund estimates. When it comes to the US, AI itself is also a target: Because most of the top AI companies are American, “you can bet your bottom dollar that foreign adversaries, especially the Chinese, are actively targeting that innovation, that intellectual property,” the head of the FBI told CNBC in January, adding that working to protect it was a key focus of the intelligence agency.