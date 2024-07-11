China is propping up Russia’s war in Ukraine, NATO says in a major shift in tone

China worried about NATO’s agreement with Pacific nations

Source: The Associated Press

Washington and NATO have both, in recent years, strengthened their ties with nations in the Pacific to counter China’s influence there. The move has worried Beijing, which believes the US is trying to increase its “hegemonic” presence in the region. But NATO’s strengthening relationships also give it an edge over China’s military partnerships, said Luis Simon, director of the Centre for Security Diplomacy and Strategy at Vrije Universiteit Brussel. “The fact that the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific alliances are structured around a clear anchor — U.S. military power — makes them more cohesive and gives them a strategic edge as compared to the sort of interlocking partnerships that bind China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.”