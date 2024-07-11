China keeps close eye on US chaos

China is watching the US’ political turmoil with glee — and some wariness over the uncertainty it could unleash. To many on the Chinese internet, as well as state media, President Joe Biden’s poor debate performance and its chaotic fallout represent the diminished and divided reputation of the West, The Economist wrote.

But Chinese officials worry about what could happen if Donald Trump wins the election: Trump is seen as more transactional but also more unpredictable, and several of his close advisers are pushing for a tougher stance on China. Some Chinese netizens, meanwhile, are rooting for California Gov. Gavin Newsom to replace Biden: He met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing last year, and is seen as more likely to engage with the country.