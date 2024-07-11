63% of US voters see Biden, Trump as ‘embarrassing,’ most would replace them: Poll

Donald Trump holds a 4 percentage point lead over Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race, according to new Pew Research Center polling released Thursday. The temperature check is the latest in a growing pile of bad polls for Biden as fights to preserve his candidacy for reelection after a poor debate performance.

The Pew survey found that 63% of voters describe both Biden and Trump as embarrassing. Only about a quarter (24%) of voters said they consider Biden “mentally sharp” — down from 53% in 2021 — while 58% said they would describe Trump that way.

Meanwhile, several close allies of the president reportedly told NBC he has no chance of winning reelection.

“He needs to drop out,” one Biden campaign official said. “He will never recover from this.”

The Pew poll, which was conducted from July 1 to 7, found that 44% of registered voters would vote for Trump if the election were held today. Biden netted 40% of the hypothetical vote, and third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. another 15%.