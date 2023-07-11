‘White nationalists are racists,’ Alabama senator says after long day of questions

“White nationalists are racists,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala. said on Tuesday afternoon after a months-long saga in which he pointedly refused to say just that.

Tuberville became the center of a spectacle on Capitol Hill that morning as the former football coach continued to dispute whether white nationalists were racist, drawing rebukes from members of both parties.

The story began with a May public radio interview in which he said the Pentagon was playing politics with the military by preventing white nationalists from joining the American armed forces. “Well, they call them that,” he said. “I call them Americans.”

In a CNN interview on Monday night, Tuberville was asked to clarify the remarks and said he rejected racism. But he later suggested that white nationalists weren’t by definition racists, despite many repeated attempts by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins to explain the meaning of the term. “Well, that’s your opinion,” he said.

A day later, he only dug in. “I’m totally against racism,” he told reporters. “If the Democrats want to say that white nationalists are racists, I’m totally against that, too.”

Senators on both sides of the aisle denounced the comments, including Tuberville’s fellow senator from Alabama. “White supremacy and racism have absolutely no place in our country, period,” Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., told reporters. “The end.”

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., called on Tuberville to apologize. “White nationalism is racism, by definition,” he told reporters. “It’s not a matter of opinion. For the senator to play games with this is dangerous stuff. He should apologize and change course.”

Both Senate leaders addressed his remarks: Majority Leader Chuck Schumer denounced them in a floor speech while Minority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected Tuberville’s position at his weekly presser.

“White supremacy is simply unacceptable in our military and in our entire country,” McConnell said.