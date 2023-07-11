What to know: Zelenskky hits out at NATO over membership delay as summit begins in Vilnius

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said it was “unprecedented and absurd” not to have a timeframe for Kyiv’s entry into NATO as the defense alliance began its annual summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Ukraine’s future membership of the bloc has already dominated headlines with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg earlier saying that leaders will send “a positive message on the path forward” for Kyiv’s admission.

