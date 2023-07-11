Judge rejects FTC’s attempt to block Microsoft from buying Activision Blizzard

A federal judge rejected the Federal Trade Commission’s request to stop Microsoft from completing the $69 billion purchase of video game publisher Activision Blizzard.

The decision by Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco could mean that Microsoft would be able to acquire the developer of popular video games like “Call of Duty” and “World of Warcraft.”

“For the reasons explained, the Court finds the FTC has not shown a likelihood it will prevail on its claim this particular vertical merger in this specific industry may substantially lessen competition,” Corley wrote in her decision on Tuesday.

“To the contrary, the record evidence points to more consumer access to Call of Duty and other Activision content. The motion for a preliminary injunction is therefore denied,” she ruled.

The decision is a blow to the Biden administration’s efforts to curb Big Tech’s consolidation attempts.