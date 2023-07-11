Judge rejects FTC’s attempt to block Microsoft from buying Activision Blizzard

The News
A federal judge rejected the Federal Trade Commission’s request to stop Microsoft from completing the $69 billion purchase of video game publisher Activision Blizzard.
The decision by Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco could mean that Microsoft would be able to acquire the developer of popular video games like “Call of Duty” and “World of Warcraft.”
“For the reasons explained, the Court finds the FTC has not shown a likelihood it will prevail on its claim this particular vertical merger in this specific industry may substantially lessen competition,” Corley wrote in her decision on Tuesday.
“To the contrary, the record evidence points to more consumer access to Call of Duty and other Activision content. The motion for a preliminary injunction is therefore denied,” she ruled.
The decision is a blow to the Biden administration’s efforts to curb Big Tech’s consolidation attempts.
Know More
Microsoft has spent more than 18 months seeking approval from policymakers to secure the Activision deal, but critics were concerned that the tech giant would cut competitors out of certain games –– giving Microsoft an unfair advantage in the market.
An FTC spokesperson said the agency was disappointed by the decision and will announce its next steps in the upcoming days.
The ruling prompted U.K. regulators, who had previously rejected the deal, to pause their litigation efforts against the merger.
The U.K.‘s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that it was ready to “consider any proposals” from Microsoft to restructure the transition in a way that would address their concerns and that “a stay of litigation in the UK would be in the public interest.”
Microsoft’s vice chair and president Brad Smith said Tuesday that the company was “committed to working creatively and collaboratively to address regulatory concerns.”