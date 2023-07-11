Ethiopia’s social media shutdowns threaten its digital economy

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia wants to build an open digital economy, but it’s also indefinitely blocking major social media platforms for unspecified security reasons.

Since February, when the Horn of Africa nation banned Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Telegram and YouTube, its struggling economy has lost more than $140 million, according to estimates by Center for Advancement of Rights and Democracy (CARD Ethiopia), which has campaigned for the end of the restrictions.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government raised hundreds of millions of dollars in licensing fees from telecoms investors and other financial institutions keen to gain entry to the once completely closed Ethiopian economy, home to Africa’s second largest population. This month it announced a new license to bring in a third phone company to the country and approved a mobile money license last month for Kenyan phone company Safaricom.

But investment in the digital economy hasn’t followed. In the last few years — as ethnic tensions spiked, leading to local unrest, then regional conflict, and eventual civil war in 2021 — the government has targeted activity on social media platforms, led by Facebook as one of areas of concern.

“The perception that we shut down the internet is something that the digital investor would never take a risk on,” said Addis Alemayehou, a local startup investor.