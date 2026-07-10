Musk acts fast, but can it last?

Speed is Elon Musk’s superpower, but his abilities clearly have limits. Cursor and SpaceXAI announced Wednesday that they collaboratively released a new model, Grok 4.5, designed to work within Cursor. The announcement came with all the usual comparisons to the big foundation models against benchmarks that provide some vague sense of capability.

But what matters is how fast SpaceXAI and Cursor moved. The two began working together in April and announced plans to go through with the $60 billion acquisition less than a month ago. That’s quick. Musk got a late start in the LLM game, and spun up xAI’s data center in astonishingly record time. He had nearly caught up to the frontier by last year, but then he took his eye off the ball and only later realized he needed a platform for his AI model to be useful for agentic purposes. OpenAI has Codex. Anthropic has Cowork. Google has Antigravity. SpaceX had to acquire Cursor.

Once most of Musk’s empire is under one roof (SpaceXAI is likely going to merge with Tesla), the question becomes whether it will be possible for him to keep all of his ambitious projects moving at his usual breakneck pace.