View / Apple’s OpenAI lawsuit highlights broader tensions

Apple leveled major allegations against OpenAI and some of its staffers Friday, alleging the ChatGPT maker systematically directed current and former Apple employees to bring secret information over to OpenAI.

Initial allegations in any lawsuit should be taken with a grain of salt. They’re meant to make the accused party look as guilty as possible. But at first glance, Apple appears to have a pretty good case if it can prove everything in court.

But the lawsuit is also a gigantic reminder that Apple is under major pressure from AI in general. It’s not just that Apple somehow didn’t see AI coming and is playing catch up. The technology changes the company’s fundamental reality. Apple’s entire business is predicated on the consumer desire for simplicity. Customers pay a huge premium to be locked into the Apple ecosystem, where everything “just works.” And they forgo the opportunity to buy cool, innovative technology that sits outside that world.

But AI is the ultimate simplifier. It can take disparate technology from any location and make it disappear behind a simple chat interface. This ability hasn’t reached consumer tech yet, but it will. And when it does, Apple’s software ecosystem no longer matters.

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OpenAI, which hired former Apple industrial design guru Jony Ive to design a yet-to-be-released hardware product, is working to hasten that process. OpenAI needs hardware only because Apple will block any attempt to breach its walled garden.

By the time Apple wins its lawsuit against OpenAI, the decisive battles in the war might already be over.

One of Apple’s lawsuit allegations is that a former employee, Chang Liu, “exploited a rare, previously unknown authentication bug to access Apple’s shared network folders.” That sounds essentially like hacking. And it’s likely Apple referred these facts to the FBI, as it has done in other cases.

But trade theft cases in Silicon Valley are usually pointless and tragic because information finds a way out of companies anyway. There is an ethos in the tech industry that talent and information should be able to flow freely and that execution is what ultimately wins. Unfortunately, that’s not what the law says, and employees often forget that. Every once in a while, they pay the ultimate price for it.

“We will always defend our teams’ hard work and innovations, and we are taking all appropriate steps to do so,” Apple said in a statement. Liu could not immediately be reached for comment. OpenAI said in a statement it has “no interest in other companies’ trade secrets.”