Yemen’s Houthis sink second Red Sea ship

Yemen’s Houthi militants sank a second cargo ship in the Red Sea in a week.

The fighters said they destroyed the Eternity C, killing at least three crew, because it was heading to Israel; the attack came after the Iran-backed group blew up another vessel on Sunday.

All shipping between the Suez Canal and the Indian Ocean — about 15% of total maritime trade — must pass through the narrow Gulf of Aden between Yemen and Djibouti, close to Houthi territory. After a period of relative calm since a ceasefire in May, Houthi attacks have begun again in recent weeks.

When strikes last peaked in late 2024, cargo traffic through the canal plummeted by around two-thirds, and insurance prices soared.