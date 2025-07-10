Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Yemen’s Houthis sink second Red Sea ship

Jul 10, 2025, 6:53am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
The sinking of a cargo ship allegedly hit by Houthi militants
Houthi Media Center/Handout via Reuters

Yemen’s Houthi militants sank a second cargo ship in the Red Sea in a week.

The fighters said they destroyed the Eternity C, killing at least three crew, because it was heading to Israel; the attack came after the Iran-backed group blew up another vessel on Sunday.

All shipping between the Suez Canal and the Indian Ocean — about 15% of total maritime trade — must pass through the narrow Gulf of Aden between Yemen and Djibouti, close to Houthi territory. After a period of relative calm since a ceasefire in May, Houthi attacks have begun again in recent weeks.

When strikes last peaked in late 2024, cargo traffic through the canal plummeted by around two-thirds, and insurance prices soared.

Tom Chivers
AD
AD