Rubio and Lavrov set for tense meeting in Kuala Lumpur

Talks between the top US and Russian diplomats in Kuala Lumpur today are likely to be tense, with Washington increasingly voicing anger over Moscow’s hammering of Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump — who had been pursuing warming ties with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, curtailing arms supplies to Ukraine — has in recent days appeared to sharply reverse American policy: Trump accused Putin of “bullsh*t” by slow-walking peace talks, and this week approved “sending some defensive weapons” to Ukraine.

The shift came as Russia intensified its summer onslaught, this week mounting what Kyiv said was the biggest aerial attack of the war so far.

The barrages have hammered Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, forcing the country’s power companies to scramble to rebuild to avoid outages.