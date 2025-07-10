Events Email Briefings
Trump threatens Brazil with 50% tariff

Jul 10, 2025, 6:33am EDT
Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Adriano Machado/Reuters

US President Donald Trump said Brazil would be subject to a 50% tariff, after accusing the country of mistreating former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Trump has said that Bolsonaro — who is facing a trial over an alleged coup attempt — was the subject of a witch hunt.

Brazil, a rare country with which the US has a trade surplus, has also drawn Washington’s ire after it hosted a summit of the BRICS bloc, with Trump threatening additional tariffs on the group.

The standoff may extend longer than other US-Latin America disputes, one expert noted: Brazil’s president may view the dispute as profitable politically, many Brazilians think the case could define the country’s democracy, and Brasília has little reason to capitulate quickly.

A chart showing Brazil’s exports to China and the US
Jeronimo Gonzalez
