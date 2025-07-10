Swedish PM’s bodyguards accidentally reveal location on Strava

The Swedish prime minister’s bodyguards inadvertently revealed their boss’s location and private address by uploading their workouts to the fitness app Strava.

Members of Ulf Kristersson’s security detail kept their Strava profiles open, meaning that the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter could track his movements, including going for a run with the leaders of Norway and Finland in the Norwegian town of Bodø.

Workouts seem to be a key opsec failure point: Strava heatmaps have previously revealed the location of secret US military installations in Afghanistan, French nuclear submarine bases, and the locations of the Russian, French, and US presidents.