Republicans look to an even bigger, more beautiful bill

Republicans still bruised from passing their spending bill are already looking to do it again — and recoup their losses.

Lawmakers said this week they’d like a second package to include more spending cuts, more tax cuts, and even some of the provisions that were ruled ineligible by the Senate parliamentarian: “We should make another run at that, and look for ways to structure the provisions so that they’re more fundamentally budgetary,” House Budget Chair Jodey Arrington said.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. set a still-loftier goal. “I’d like to see us draft a bill this time that … reflects sound policy as opposed to bribes to members of Congress,” he said. “Here’s one of the things I learned in the last reconciliation: In the real world, pigs get fat and hogs get slaughtered. Except in the United States Senate, pigs just get fatter.”