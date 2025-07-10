Mamdani will try to charm New York’s elite

Mamdani “called me and said he was very interested in introducing himself to the business community,” Wylde said. “They don’t know him.” What they do know, they don’t like: Mamdani’s promises of free buses and childcare, refurbished schools, and new housing have to be paid for somehow. Some billionaires have threatened to leave, though the loudest alarms are coming from New York’s real-estate crowd, whose assets are stuck.

“They want to hear that he’s not an ideologue,” Wylde said, “and that he’s willing to call on business expertise to deal with the challenges the city is going to face.” Those will be exacerbated by funding cuts in President Donald Trump’s new spending law.

New York’s business elite are also grappling with a new political reality made clear by the surge of Mamdani, who was outspent four to one by Cuomo: Wealth no longer buys influence. “It’s clear that money is no longer the key to winning elections,” Wylde said.