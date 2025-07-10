Nvidia hits $4T market valuation

Nvidia on Wednesday became the first company in history to reach a $4 trillion valuation.

The market cap milestone for the US firm, which makes hardware to power the artificial intelligence boom, marks a rebound from earlier this year, when the rise of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek caused Nvidia’s shares to dip.

The achievement also comes despite US chip export restrictions that have dented sales to China. But the company is still signaling its commitment to the Chinese market: CEO Jensen Huang plans to visit Beijing next week, before launching an AI chip specifically designed for China, the Financial Times reported.

Beijing also wants to use 115,000 Nvidia chips to power dozens of data centers, according to Bloomberg.