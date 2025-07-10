Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every weekday
Sign up

Nvidia hits $4T market valuation

Jul 10, 2025, 5:21am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool/Reuters

Nvidia on Wednesday became the first company in history to reach a $4 trillion valuation.

The market cap milestone for the US firm, which makes hardware to power the artificial intelligence boom, marks a rebound from earlier this year, when the rise of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek caused Nvidia’s shares to dip.

The achievement also comes despite US chip export restrictions that have dented sales to China. But the company is still signaling its commitment to the Chinese market: CEO Jensen Huang plans to visit Beijing next week, before launching an AI chip specifically designed for China, the Financial Times reported.

Beijing also wants to use 115,000 Nvidia chips to power dozens of data centers, according to Bloomberg.

Chart showing Big Tech stock performance since 2020.
J.D. Capelouto
AD
AD