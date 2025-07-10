European leaders pledge €10 billion for Ukraine reconstruction

European leaders attending a conference on Ukraine’s economic recovery pledged more than 10 billion euros ($11.7 billion) to aid reconstruction in the war-torn country, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday.

The Rome conference, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, came a day after Russia launched its largest drone assault on Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with Zelenskyy labeling the attack “pure terrorism.”

Russia’s strikes coincided with a souring of relations with Washington that saw US President Donald Trump earlier this week accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of throwing “bullsh*t at us” over peace talks.

In a sharp policy shift, US officials have reversed course and promised fresh military aid to Kyiv after earlier pausing weapons deliveries.