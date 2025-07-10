European Commission president survives confidence vote

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen won a no-confidence vote Thursday by a significant margin.

Some 360 members of the European Parliament rejected the motion against Von der Leyen, while 175 backed the move.

A far-right group of the European Parliament had accused the EU president of engaging in corruption when negotiating access to COVID-19 vaccines, with Hungary’s prime minister joining calls for her to go. Other factions have taken the opportunity to air their own grievances, including left-wing complaints that von der Leyen’s center-right group is too close to the far right, particularly on environmental rules.

Von der Leyen’s victory was all but assured after the parliament’s socialist grouping agreed to back her in exchange for a concession on social spending, but the episode has left her weakened.