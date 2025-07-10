Deflation weighs on China’s economy

Falling prices across a range of sectors — from pork to apartments — are weighing on China’s economic recovery.

Producer prices fell the most in nearly two years in June, while consumer goods costs fell month-over-month, despite eking out a narrow yearly gain.

Deflation has especially hit food prices, with pork tumbling 8.5% since last June.

Prices for secondhand apartments have fallen, too, deepening Beijing’s property woes and underlining China’s challenges beyond the US trade war, CNBC wrote.

Experts have sounded the alarm over the economy in recent days, especially destructive price wars, which could spur policymakers to ramp up stimulus efforts, analysts said.