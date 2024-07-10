US Senate moves toward banning lawmakers, families from stock trading

Members’ stock trades reveal possible conflicts of interest

Sources: Business Insider , The New York Times

Some members of Congress have failed to abide by the House’s current stock rules, which experts describe as relatively loose. Last year, Business Insider identified 78 members who had recently failed to report their financial trades as mandated by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012. In 2022, The New York Times reported that nearly a fifth of members engaged in trades that could be conflicts of interest. And while some of those wouldn’t have run afoul of the STOCK Act or insider trading laws, they still present ethical dilemmas for lawmakers who have access to market-moving information that the public does not.