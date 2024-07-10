US agents shut down huge Russian AI bot farm as fears over misinformation grow

AI is increasing the spread of propaganda and disinformation

Sources: MIT Technology Review , The Washington Post

Artificial intelligence is being used increasingly at a governmental level, by both autocratic and democratic countries, both to manipulate public opinion and censor certain types of content, the MIT Technology Review noted. In Venezuela, for example, a fake English-language news outlet promoted favorable messages about the government in 2023. And China has made chatbots that don’t respond to questions related to the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. Now, the FBI’s operation to take down the Russian bot farm may be the first successful foiling of an AI misinformation operation of this kind, but it is unlikely to be the last, The Washington Post reported. “This isn’t even the tip of the iceberg,” a researcher told the outlet. “This is the drip of the iceberg.”