Pelosi urges Biden to ‘make a decision’ on presidential run, doesn’t endorse

Former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday, where she dodged on explicitly endorsing Biden as the party’s presidential nominee and urged him to make a decision on whether to continue in the race soon.

As one of Biden’s closest allies and one of the most powerful Democrat leaders, Pelosi’s noncommittal language quickly reverberated across the Capitol.

Pelosi said it’s up to the President to decide whether he runs, and suggested this week would be critical. “We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short,” she said.

AD

Pelosi also encouraged Democratic lawmakers to stop publicly talking about Biden and his continued candidacy, underscoring that it’s his choice to make. “Let’s just hold off. Whatever you’re thinking, either tell somebody privately, but you don’t have to put that out on the table until we see how we go this week,” she said.