Musk balances China, India interests

Tesla CEO Elon Musk prioritized China over India when he canceled a highly anticipated visit to New Delhi, the Financial Times reported. Musk was due to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April and scout a potential location for a massive Tesla factory, but the last-minute change of plans sparked speculation about Musk’s commitment to India. His employees reportedly convinced him to snub Modi and focus on a Beijing trip instead, where the tech mogul made strides toward getting approval for Tesla’s self-driving technology in China.

“Musk wants to be everywhere, and that’s how he operates, so he needs both China and India,” one insider said. He is reportedly still “obsessed” with India’s potential as an auto market and manufacturing hub.