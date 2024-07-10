Israeli military returns to Gaza City, as US opinion on war starts to shift

US support for Israel campaign rises, slightly

Sources: Gallup , Politico

Americans still tend to oppose Israel’s actions in Gaza, but new Gallup polling shows US support for Israel’s operations has slightly increased since March. Some 42% of US adults approve of Israel’s campaign, up from 36% several months ago. The increase is largely due to an uptick in Republican approval, their support rate for Israel’s operation, 76%, is at its highest since the war in Gaza began. Less than 25% of Democrats support Israel, however. Despite increased scrutiny and a diplomatic row over arms deliveries, the US government remains Israel’s biggest backer. But some world leaders fear Biden’s reluctance to be more forceful with Israel jeopardizes his reelection effort and could foment diplomatic discord among the US and its allies, Politico reported.