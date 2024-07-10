GM board member on the politics of EVs and oil interests pushing a false narrative

With Donald Trump gaining in US presidential polls and oil interests pushing a false narrative around electric vehicle sales, the politics of EVs has never been so complex, according to General Motors board member and former Tesla president Jon McNeill.

He blamed companies like Koch Industries for using temporary market dynamics to orchestrate PR campaigns about consumer interest waning in electric vehicles. The US Inflation Reduction Act reduced the number of cars eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit, while GM’s Chevrolet Bolt and Tesla’s Model 3 were both caught in a transition to new models, which caused a temporary blip in sales.

“What we’ve been reading about are short-term dynamics, but they’re being twisted for political purposes by people that have business interests in fossil fuels,” McNeill told Semafor.

Meanwhile, some core US customers of leading EV company Tesla, well-to-do liberals, have been alienated by the public statements of its CEO and Trump ally, Elon Musk. At the same time, would-be customers in Republican-dominated states, many of whom are fans of Musk’s politics, have disdained electric vehicles as part of a conservative backlash.

Tesla, a company McNeill once helped lead, does face a political puzzle, he said. Sales are slowing in the Democratic areas that once accounted for 80% of its business. They are rising in Republican zip codes, but not fast enough.

“It gets really hard to keep both sides of the political spectrum happy when you’re actively participating in the politicization of the product,” he said.

That problem, like others facing EVs, could be temporary. “I’ve learned, like a lot of others, don’t bet against Elon because he’s got a will to succeed that is unlike any I’ve seen,” McNeill said.