Chinese indie rock artists look to 60s psychedelia

Indie rock artists in China are looking to American 1960s-era psychedelia for inspiration. Recent albums from bands like Beijing-based Backspace and Wuhan’s Sweet Sister Session drew on the genre, referencing the stylings of Jim Morrison and the Grateful Dead, Radii China wrote. With China’s young people “feeling cornered by conformity,” the artists found escape “in a foreign counterculture of yore.” One of the band’s frontmen said that despite not experiencing “the turmoil of the 60s, I was still attracted to the aesthetics and psychedelic sounds of that era.”