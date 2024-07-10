Rising bird flu in US cattle could be ‘dangerous’ step toward human outbreak

Growing concern over human outbreak

Sources: Reuters , BBC , Association of American Medical Colleges , Euronews

Public health experts have warned that bird flu could be a new pandemic “unfolding in slow motion,” Reuters reported. While few humans have contracted it, more than 50% who did have died, according to the BBC. Just how close we are to a potential human outbreak remains unclear, the Association of American Medical Colleges wrote; the flu isn’t passed on to people easily, but frequent human-cow contact could increase the risk, and the newly-developed strain could be more infectious than prior ones. Governments are already taking pre-pandemic measures: The European Commission bought more than a half a million doses of the avian flu vaccine.