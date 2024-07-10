Biden opens NATO summit with ‘forceful’ speech

US President Joe Biden pledged to provide Ukraine with new air defense systems to counter Russia’s invasion during a speech at the NATO summit in Washington.

In what both Reuters and the BBC described as a “forceful” address, Biden said “Ukraine can and will stop [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.”

It was Biden’s most high-profile appearance since his disastrous debate performance last month, pitched at domestic as well as international audiences: He spoke in a “confident voice,” Reuters reported, and stressed that NATO was “stronger than it’s ever been,” pointing to the fact that many more countries now meet their commitment to spend 2% of their GDP on defense. But some diplomats remained unconvinced about the president’s fitness for office.