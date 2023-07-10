How the world is responding to the US’s decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine

The News
The U.S.’s decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine has sparked a global controversy.
The weapons, designed to scatter as many as hundreds of smaller bomblets over a large area, are banned in much of the world for the risk they pose to civilians, who can be killed or maimed by leftover explosives that fail to immediately detonate upon release, sometimes even years after a war has ended.
Commentators from around the world say that the U.S. — one of the few countries to have a stockpile of cluster munitions — is towing an ethical line by sending them to Ukraine.
Insights
- In a column published in The Hindustan, the paper argues that Biden is drawing a “thin” moral and ethical line by saying the U.S. is helping Ukraine defend itself with the weapon when the consequences of using cluster munitions are similar to war crimes. “The line gets blurred with the decision to send the civilian killer munitions to the battlefield,” the paper notes.
- The UK, along with Canada and Spain, are among the many countries to disagree with Biden’s move. However, in a thread on Twitter, Shashank Joshi, Defense Editor at The Economist argues that the UK’s stance is “hypocritical,” saying that the U.K.‘s major combat exercises have shown it would rely on deliveries of cluster munitions from the U.S. to “break up big enemy formations.”
- Biden is invoking his national security powers to step around a U.S. law that ordinarily bans exports of cluster munitions with more than a 1% failure rate — a limit designed to restrict the number of unexploded duds that could endanger civilian lives. Sen. Patrick Leahy, one of the statute’s authors, and Sen. Jeff Merkley argue in the Washington Post that the U.S. is “by far the world’s largest donor for the clearance of land mines, cluster munitions, and other unexploded ordnance” and that sending the weapons to Ukraine would “reverse decades of U.S. policy and practice.”