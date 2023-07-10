How the world is responding to the US’s decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine

The U.S.’s decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine has sparked a global controversy.

The weapons, designed to scatter as many as hundreds of smaller bomblets over a large area, are banned in much of the world for the risk they pose to civilians, who can be killed or maimed by leftover explosives that fail to immediately detonate upon release, sometimes even years after a war has ended.

Commentators from around the world say that the U.S. — one of the few countries to have a stockpile of cluster munitions — is towing an ethical line by sending them to Ukraine.

We’ve curated expert analysis and insights on why this is the case.