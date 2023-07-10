What it means: Sarah Silverman sues OpenAI and Meta

Comedian Sarah Silverman is among a trio of writers who filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Meta on Friday, claiming the companies’ artificial intelligence models were illegally trained on copyrighted material.

Alongside writers Chris Golden and Richard Kadrey, Silverman’s joint lawsuits accuse the tech firms of using illegal online “shadow libraries” that torrent hundreds of thousands of books to teach their AI systems.

