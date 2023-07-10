What to know about the NATO summit in Lithuania

Sweden, which applied for NATO membership more than a year ago, faces holdout accession votes from Hungary and Turkey, which has raised issues with what it views as the country’s lax attitude towards separatist groups Ankara labels as terrorist organizations.

Ukraine, meanwhile, is vying for a position within the defense alliance, in the face of Russia’s full-scale invasion a year and a half ago. Ukraine has long sought NATO membership, and hopes to see member countries commit to further weapons provisions for its defense.

The U.S. has said that Kyiv is not yet ready for full membership in the bloc, with President Joe Biden telling CNN that Russia’s war must end before any such consideration.