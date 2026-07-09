Russia-China effort targets Starlink

Russia and China are seeking the capability to disable and eventually destroy Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite network, an investigation found, as the allies deepen their clandestine military cooperation.

The report by The Insider, Der Spiegel, and Le Monde highlights documents revealing a partnership “to build weapons neither country could develop alone,” including Starlink-specific malware and jamming devices.

They also expose a “bargain” — Russian battlefield experience in exchange for Chinese tech, allowing the Kremlin to counter Ukrainian drone attacks while preserving Beijing’s ostensible neutrality.

The revelations could complicate Europe’s relationship with China, which has denied aiding Moscow’s invasion. Russian forces are countering Ukraine’s devastating drone attacks, which are aided by Starlink, by deploying powerful jamming devices to disrupt the satellite internet system.