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Russia bans diesel exports as fuel crisis deepens

Jul 9, 2026, 7:02am EDT
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Thick plumes of smoke with flames rise from an oil refinery in Moscow.
An attack on an oil refinery outside Moscow. Social Media/via Reuters.

Russia banned the export of diesel following Ukrainian strikes on refineries that have led to the worst fuel shortages since the fall of the Soviet Union.

Kyiv’s increased offensive capabilities — some refineries as deep as Siberia have been struck — have forced Russia, the world’s third-biggest oil producer, to import fuels for the first time in decades, underscoring the growing economic strain of the conflict on Russians.

Almost 30% of Russia’s refining capacity was offline last month. The shortages have led to rare demonstrations of dissent, with Russian President Vladimir Putin facing political pressure. “The crisis is already so widespread that it would be dangerous for Putin not to address it,” an expert told The Wall Street Journal.

A chart showing Russians’ opinions on how their living standards have changed over time.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
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