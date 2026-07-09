Exclusive / Permitting major obstacle to energy infrastructure buildout

Permitting — more than access to capital — is the main obstacle to building out the global energy system, the heads of the natural resources group at JP Morgan’s investment bank write today.

The issue is “most acute” in the US, they argue in an op-ed shared first with Semafor, but can also be seen in lengthening construction timelines in Australia, Canada, Germany, and the UK. The ultimate result is “generation capacity not coming online, grid upgrades not being delivered, and industrial facilities not being built. All of these inefficiencies show up as higher costs, tighter supply, and reduced resilience when needs are skyrocketing.”

In the piece, due to be published in full today, they make the case for permitting that features “enforceable schedules, concurrent rather than sequential reviews,” and judicial oversight that makes rulings “on a timeline that matches economic reality.”