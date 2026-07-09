Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Mexico makes first LNG shipment to Asia

Jul 9, 2026, 7:00am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
An LNG tanker.
Yves Herman/Reuters

The first shipment of Mexican natural gas to Asia is en route, evidence of the reshaping of global energy markets.

Mexico’s new LNG export terminal is one of several developments on the Pacific coast of the Americas, with confidence in traditional export avenues waning.

Five years ago, the two main arteries for international oil and gas trade were Russian LNG pipelines to Europe, and the Middle East to Asia via the Strait of Hormuz. But both are profoundly changed, the International Energy Agency chief wrote in Foreign Policy, by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the US war in Iran.

The implications are long-lasting, Fatih Birol argued, as nations look for ways to minimize risk, including renewables and diversification of supply.

A map showing the global LNG trade by market share.
Tom Chivers
AD