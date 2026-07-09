Mexico makes first LNG shipment to Asia

The first shipment of Mexican natural gas to Asia is en route, evidence of the reshaping of global energy markets.

Mexico’s new LNG export terminal is one of several developments on the Pacific coast of the Americas, with confidence in traditional export avenues waning.

Five years ago, the two main arteries for international oil and gas trade were Russian LNG pipelines to Europe, and the Middle East to Asia via the Strait of Hormuz. But both are profoundly changed, the International Energy Agency chief wrote in Foreign Policy, by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the US war in Iran.

The implications are long-lasting, Fatih Birol argued, as nations look for ways to minimize risk, including renewables and diversification of supply.