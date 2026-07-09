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China mulls curbing foreign access to its AI models

Jul 9, 2026, 7:27pm EDT
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Xi Jinping
Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

China is considering restricting global access to its top AI models, Reuters reported, echoing US efforts to limit access to frontier AI technologies, as both countries look to erect a “silicon curtain” around their most advanced tech.

Chinese officials discussed curbing foreign access to homegrown open-source models too, which could raise costs for many US businesses that have become dependent on cheap Chinese AI. It could also undermine Beijing’s pitch that its open-source models, unlike the US’ more restrictive and expensive offerings, can be a development tool for lower-income countries, Semafor reported.

Some in Silicon Valley are already trying to counter that narrative: Mark Zuckerberg has pledged “aggressive” pricing on Meta’s first premium AI, Bloomberg reported, aiming at wider adoption.

Brendan Ruberry
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