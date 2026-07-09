Argentina begins construction of new nuclear reactor

Argentina announced the construction of a new nuclear reactor and the UK extended the life of one of its existing ones, part of a worldwide revival of atomic energy.

The Buenos Aires project is backed by $1.2 billion in US money; Britain’s Sizewell B will now run until 2055 rather than 2035. After decades of stagnation, nuclear energy use is expanding fast, BloombergNEF projected: Aggressive efforts to build reactors in China and India in particular are expected to boost global capacity 44% by 2036.

China alone had 59 gigawatts of reactors under construction last year, enough to power around 50 million homes, and is on track to surpass the US as the world’s biggest nuclear nation by 2030.