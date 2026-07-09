Americans’ support for immigration falls from record high, poll finds

The number of Americans who support immigration dropped from a record high last year but remains strong, as the Trump administration pursues policies to curb illegal and legal migration.

Seventy-three percent of US adults say immigration is a good thing, according to June Gallup polling, down from 79% who said so last year. The shift is largely driven by Republicans; the share of these voters who support immigration fell by 14 points since last year after a dramatic upward swing.

Majorities say legal immigration has a positive impact on filling workforce gaps; filling low-wage jobs; generating tax revenue for public programs; and boosting the tech workforce. Americans are more negative on immigration’s effects on job opportunities for US-born workers and on housing.

Americans’ support for hiring more border patrol agents also fell by 10 points, following the passage of congressional Republicans’ party-line border funding bill.