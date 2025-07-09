A vocally pro-Israel professor who became a visible face of the broader fight over free speech on university campuses is leaving Columbia Business School.

Shai Davidai “has decided to depart,” Costis Maglaras, dean of the business school, wrote in a faculty note viewed by Semafor. Davidai, a polarizing figure on Columbia’s campus since the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, was barred from campus last year after Columbia found he “repeatedly harassed and intimidated” employees. He had accused the university of failing to crack down on pro-Palestinian demonstrations, and posted videos of student activists online whom he accused of antisemitism.

Davidai posted on X Wednesday morning that he had been cleared by the university that had been investigating him. He didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

This is a developing story.