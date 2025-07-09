US reverses course on arms shipments to Ukraine

The US reversed course on its earlier pause on weapons shipments to Ukraine.

Kyiv and its European allies were caught off guard last week by the Pentagon’s apparent move to halt sending critical munitions, like Patriot interceptors, to Ukraine — but President Donald Trump said Tuesday he’d given the go-ahead for new weapons.

The developments are a “victory for common sense,” The Economist wrote, and “a return to the status quo ante in which American military support was ending slowly rather than suddenly.”

Trump also lashed out at Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, saying he throws “a lot of bullsh*t” at Washington — the “starkest signs yet of Trump’s souring relationship with Putin,” The Wall Street Journal wrote.