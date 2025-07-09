Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every weekday
Sign up

US reverses course on arms shipments to Ukraine

Jul 9, 2025, 4:55am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Ukrainian servicemen fire a self-propelled howitzer towards Russian troops.
Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

The US reversed course on its earlier pause on weapons shipments to Ukraine.

Kyiv and its European allies were caught off guard last week by the Pentagon’s apparent move to halt sending critical munitions, like Patriot interceptors, to Ukraine — but President Donald Trump said Tuesday he’d given the go-ahead for new weapons.

The developments are a “victory for common sense,” The Economist wrote, and “a return to the status quo ante in which American military support was ending slowly rather than suddenly.”

Trump also lashed out at Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, saying he throws “a lot of bullsh*t” at Washington — the “starkest signs yet of Trump’s souring relationship with Putin,” The Wall Street Journal wrote.

J.D. Capelouto
AD
AD