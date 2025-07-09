Trump edges closer to Russia hawks — but will the move last?

President Donald Trump is taking a decisive new turn in his handling of Russia’s war on Ukraine: He’s talking tougher about Vladimir Putin, considering a punishing sanctions bill, and dislodging a stalled weapons shipment.

Some of Trump’s allies see it as part of his negotiating plan rather than a concrete shift by the president towards Ukraine. But Russia hawks are convinced Trump is migrating in their direction after years of siding with more non-interventionist forces, both within his administration and the Republican Party.

“The president has been a little more forward leaning on pushing back against Vladimir Putin. And I’m really glad to see that, because I think Putin is really just trying to drag this out,” Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told Semafor.

Putin “is playing the United States. And President Trump realizes that,” Ernst added. “He’s always wanting to give the benefit of the doubt and give peace a chance. But Putin’s not cooperating.”

Republicans in Ernst’s camp have labored to convince Trump that Putin doesn’t want peace with Ukraine and can’t be trusted. Now, as the president considers more forceful action against Russia, his party is sifting through signals of his future direction — even as Trump follows the truism that presidents’ foreign policy rarely conforms to a single identity.

Trump’s bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities, for one, delighted Tehran’s fiercest critics but has stopped short of regime change. And when it comes to Russia, Trump has yet to explicitly and publicly endorse the sanctions bill led by Sen. Lindsey Graham’s, R-S.C., although he says he’s thinking about it and Graham insists he’ll eventually back it.

One person close to the president described Trump’s latest tilt toward hawkishness as something of a coded message to both sides in the conflict: “It’s important for both Putin and Zelenskyy to know: Anything is possible if they don’t relent,” this person told Semafor.

Still, one outcome feels unrealistic even to Republicans who support Ukraine aid — they don’t believe his turn against Putin means that Trump is about to flip on new assistance to Kyiv.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said most Republicans believe last year’s $61 billion aid package “was probably the last large one” and that Trump’s comments this week show he is “fed up with Putin’s lying … he’s decided definitely who the bad guy is here.”

Trump’s release of withheld weapons for Ukraine is his most concrete step yet, overriding Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s call to pause them. CNN first reported that Hegseth made last week’s call without informing the White House, which enraged Ukraine backers on Capitol Hill.

“It’s the worst possible thing that you could do in Ukraine. That was just an administrative miss. I’m glad to see the president disagrees with Hegseth on it. Hopefully he’ll fix it,” Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., told Semafor.

Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson responded that “it’s unfortunate that Senator Tillis would give oxygen to a false narrative peddled by a proven hoaxer,” referring to one of the CNN reporters who published the story.

“We wish him well in his upcoming retirement,” Wilson added of Tillis.