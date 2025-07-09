SpaceX set to be world’s most valuable private firm

SpaceX is looking to raise capital in a new deal that would make it the most valuable privately owned company in the world.

The new fundraising round would raise the valuation of the Elon Musk-led space corporation, which accounted for 84% of all space launches in 2024, from $350 billion to $400 billion.

Among other factors, it reflects the success of its Starlink broadband service — which makes up about two-thirds of all satellites — and its heavy launch rocket system Starship, set to carry more weight into orbit than any other spacecraft ever.

The valuation represents a trend towards delaying IPOs for longer and raising money through private markets thanks to an explosion in private capital, something SpaceX has been particularly skilled at.