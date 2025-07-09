Rescissions bill becomes next Republican headache

Senate Republicans are moving to approve $9.4 billion in President Donald Trump’s spending cuts by the end of next week — and are considering altering the House-passed version.

But first they need 50 votes to even start debating the package.

Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told Semafor that Republicans will discuss how to handle it this week, including the possibility of taking a vote even if it might fail.

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said Republicans are working on an amendment to address public broadcasting cuts but is also open to working with the administration to shield small-town radio stations.

Several key Republicans are studying the cuts to global health aid, too. If Republicans can’t claw back that money after so much deficit talk over the years, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said they “should hide their head in a bag.”