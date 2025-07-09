NYU researchers develop system to track damaged cells with AI

New York University researchers have trained an AI system to track cells that have been damaged and don’t reproduce normally, according to a report published in the Nature Communications journal on Monday. Having more information about the effects of injury, age, and disease on human cells can help researchers understand how cancers and other illnesses form, potentially contributing to new therapies.

Using high-resolution imaging and machine learning, researchers tracked mice with chemically damaged cells replicating what aging looks like in humans. They found the AI could look at changes in the nucleus to determine where and how many cells are damaged in a particular area. They plan to recreate the experiment on humans and make the method free for other researchers to use, the school said.